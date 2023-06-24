Netflix: The series with Kim Cattrall that's trending on the platform in the US right now

Kim Cattrall is not only known for her work as Samantha in Sex and the City, now she is one of the protagonists of the new Netflix series that is a success and has established itself as one of the most watched.

The platform has a large catalog of novelties. The actress’ new series is described as an original rom-com from the production company, set in an environment full of glamour and self-discovery.

The TV show managed to enter the most played ranking and currently occupies the number 5 spot on the list. Never Have I Ever, Sleeping Dog and Black Mirror are leading the top spots.

Glamorous is the most watched rom-com series on Netflix US

Glamorous is Kim Cattrall‘s series that is triumphing on Netflix and has quickly positioned itself in the top 10 of the most watched in the United States. It surpassed titles such as Bloodhounds and The Surrogacy.

“Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a dazzling journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges”, describes the official synopsis.

Miss Benny, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Rosen, Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhurst and Lisa Gilroy make up the main cast of the TV show that launched on the service on June 22.