If you’re into mystery and action-thrillers, this movie on Netflix, starring Vanessa Hudgens and Mads Mikkelsen, might be your next watch. However, be warned: the film has been quite divisive. While critics despise it, many viewers have found it highly entertaining.

Mikkelsen, of course, is a renowned actor, best known for his villainous roles, including the portrayal of the serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the TV series of the same name. He has also played the antagonist in James Bond’s “Casino Royale,” Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” the Harry Potter spin-off “Fantastic Beasts,” and more.

Meanwhile, Hudgens might have started with Disney Channel’s High School Musical movies, but she has also taken on darker roles in films such as “Sucker Punch,” “Spring Breakers,” and “The Frozen Ground.” This is why her venture into this gory action thriller on Netflix isn’t surprising.

“Polar,” the divisive action thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen

“Polar” is a neo-noir action thriller released in 2019. It’s based on Víctor Santos’s 2013 graphic novel “Polar: Came From the Cold.” It follows Duncan Vizla, an assassin nearing retirement, who finds himself in the crosshairs of an employer aiming to capitalize on his pension.

Apart from Mikkelsen and Hudgens, the cast also includes Katheryn Winnick and Matt Lucas. The movie was directed by Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund and written by Jayson Rothwell.

Despite (or maybe because of) the negative reviews, Åkerlund told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that he plans to create another adaptation of the novel with a new title, “The Black Kaiser.” It won’t be a prequel or sequel, and both Mikkelsen and Hudgens are set to return.