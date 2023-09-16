Selena Gomez is not only an actress and singer but has also collaborated with Netflix after producing one of the most acclaimed series on the platform, which was starred by Katherine Langford.

The show aired for four seasons, with its first episodes premiering in 2017. The storyline and performances of the main stars were what captivated thousands of users around the world.

This is 13 Reasons Why, which was for a long time one of the favorite titles among young adult users. Despite being criticized for its strong content at times, it was always recognized for addressing mental health issues without taboos.

13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons, the documentary with Selena Gomez on Netflix

The series with Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette had such an impact that the production team decided to release a short documentary about how the project was carried out, revealing unpublished details.

The docu-series has a total of three episodes and a single season, where several professionals participate, as well as producers like Selena Gomez and some of the actors who were part of the main cast.

“The actors behind this cult classic discuss the messages they aimed to convey”, describes the official synopsis of the documentary-style production that premiered on Netflix in 2017.