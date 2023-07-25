Netflix: The short series of less than 4 hours that is all the rage on Netflix and you'll love it

One of the most important qualities that Netflix has achieved in recent times is to bring new content to instant success. With just a few days in the catalog, the title in question is among the subscribers’ preferences, as is currently the case.

There is an appropriate audience for a type of production, so not everyone is ready for a long-running series or movie and they intend to fill their entertainment time with something fleeting that passes quickly.

Now, the romantic comedy series that triumphs with its episodes on the streaming platform continues to be part of the top 10 worldwide. Here, we tell you which title it is and more details…

The short Netflix series that’s all the rage right now

Survival of the Thickest is the series to watch right now if you’re looking for something that doesn’t take too much time, but also has an added interest, as it did since its premiere on July 13.

It has 8 episodes, which last less than half an hour and are great for weekend viewing. The story follows stylist Mavis Beaumont, who after a painful breakup decides to start over in life and love, ready to find happiness in her own way.

Michelle Buteau is the protagonist, as she brings Mavis Beaumont to life. Several actors accompany her in the development of the story and some of them are Tone Bell, Marouane Zott, Anissa Felix, Liza Treyger and Tasha Smith.