Netflix: The sitcom with Wanda Sykes that occupies the Top 3 in the US

Wanda Sykes is a true master of comedy at this point and has been involved in major successes within the genre. Now, she is one of the main faces in a sitcom that has managed to rank in the top 3 on Netflix in the United States.

The comedian and actress not only starred in the series, which is directed by Robbie Countryman and other prominent directors, but she is also one of the executive producers, alongside her fellow cast member Mike Epps.

The show premiered its first season in 2021 and since then, it has continued to gather viewers, building a devoted fan base eagerly awaiting new episodes. Here, check out the trending title…

The Upshaws ranked No. 3 on Netflix US

Netflix added the fourth season of The Upshaws to its catalog on Thursday, August 17th, and it quickly climbed back into the top 10 in the United States, securing the third place and competing with titles like Painkiller.

The story follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a charming and well-intentioned but disastrously chaotic mechanic, who goes above and beyond to do his best and take care of his family.

The cast is filled with notable figures from the comedy and television industry. In addition to Epps and Sykes, some of the actors who were part of the show include Kim Fields, Khali Spraggins, Gabrielle Dennis and Jermelle Simon.