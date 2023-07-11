There’s a new thriller that is trending on Netflix in the United States. Lately, this genre has been one of the most popular on the streamer platform, so it’s not surprising that this new movie is making a splash.

So far, the most-watched movie on the platform is 65, a sci-fi thriller with Star Wars actor Adam Driver, per FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data. However, The Out-Laws and Titanic complete the top 3 in the US.

Meanwhile, titles such as Rush Hour, Nimona, Prom Night and White House Down are still in the most-watched list. On the other hand, Extraction 2 has left the Top 10 for the first time since its release. So, check out more about the mystery thriller that is Top 5.

The most-watched South African thriller on Netflix US

‘Home Wrecker’ is the most-watched mystery thriller on Netflix US. So far, it’s in the fifth spot of the Top 10. The movie follows an ambitious attorney named Tamara Oliphant, who finds her livelihood threatened when a new colleague, Kenzie, tries to take everything from her, including her career and her boyfriend.

The movie stars South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as Tamara. The 35-year-old star is best known for her breakthrough role in the South African series Tshisa. Meanwhile, Kenzie, the antagonist of the film, is played by Letoya Makhene-Pulumo.

The rest of the cast includes Craig Morris, Tsholofelo Mashishi, Nay Maps, Tshepo Howza Mosese, Nolo Phiri, Lumko Johnson, Sandile Makhoba, Huey Louw and Lucia Mthiyane. The movie was directed by Stephina Zwane.