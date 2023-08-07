Netflix: The South African thriller series that entered the Top 10 again in the US

The most-watched list of series on Netflix US has a new entry. It’s a South African thriller series that has returned to the Top 10 after the release of its second volume. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The series stars Kgomotso Christopher, Prince Grootboom and Thapelo Mokoena, and it was already the number one show in the world in July when it first was released on the platform.

It was created by well-known South African writer Steven Pillemer, who has worked in several telenovelas, series, movies, and more. He is known for titles such as Avenger, Our Love, Pop, Lock N’ Roll and more.

Fatal Seduction returns to Netflix Top 10 in the US

According to the website FlixPatrol, ‘Fatal Seduction’ has entered the Top 10 in the last spot of the most-watched list on Netflix in the United States on August 7th. The second volume was released on August 4th. The series has 14 episodes in total.

The story revolves around Nandi, a woman who goes on a weekend trip with her best friend Brandi and gets involved in an affair with a younger man to get even with her husband Leonard, who had cheated on her. However, when she returns home, she discovers that Brandi has been killed and the case may involve her inner circle.

The series has everything from mystery, suspense and romance. Apart from the mentioned actors, the rest of the cast includes: Nathaniel Ramabulana, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Liza Scholtz, Keenan Arrison, Rizelle Januk, Ngele Ramulondi, and Lunathi Mampofu.