Netflix: The South Korean competition series that is Top 9 worldwide only a day after its premiere

Korean dramas are some of the favorite titles for Netflix users worldwide, and just two days ago, a production from South Korea arrived that’s a bit different, as it’s a competition series.

Participants have the chance to win 500 million won over the course of a long six nights and seven days. The first season consists of a total of twelve episodes, with only four released so far.

The next five episodes will be added to the streaming giant on October 3rd, while the final three episodes will air on October 10th. Here, check out the reality show that currently ranks in the Top 9…

The Devil’s Plan ranked No. 9 on Netflix worldwide

The Devil’s Plan is a Korean reality show that has been very successful among viewers worldwide, quickly becoming the ninth most-watched series in the Netflix catalog within just a few hours of its arrival.

The episodes follow twelve participants who compete in games that require wit, strategy, and wisdom over six nights and seven days. Who will be crowned the winner?

Ha Seok-jin, Lee Hye-seong, Lee Si-won, Boo Seung-kwan, Suh Dong-joo, Park Kyung-lim, KWAKTUBE, Guillaume Patry, Cho Yeon-woo, Seo Yoo-min and Kim Dong-jae make up the cast of the twelve-episode strategy competition.