South Korean productions, especially the K-dramas, are very popular on Netflix. There are several series from the country triumphing on the platform, such as the sci-fi thriller ‘Black Knights’ and the ‘To All The Boys’ spin-off ‘XO, Kitty,’ which is American but filmed in Korea with a Korean production crew.

K-dramas are usually filled with romance, family struggles or historical fiction. But, in recent years, one genre that has started to captivate the audience are crime shows, mysteries, spy thrillers and more.

Meanwhile, a South Korean series that is triumphing on Netflix right now is a mix between a comedy, drama and family struggles. The series is currently the highest-rated Korean cable drama in 2023. According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewers data, it is also the fifth most-watched show on the platform worldwide this month.

The Korean dramedy that is in the Top 5 worldwide on Netflix

The series follows the story of Cha Jeong-suk, a woman who, after twenty years of being a housewife, decides to return to her medical career and becomes a first-year medical resident. However, she will do it in the hospital run by her husband, Seo In-ho.

Uhm Jung-hwa stars as Cha Jung-sook, with Kim Byung-chul, Park Joo-won, Myung Se-bin and Min Woo-hyuk completing the main cast. Song Ji-ho, Jo Ah-ram, Baek Joo-hee, Park Joon-geum, Kim Mi-kyung, Lee Seo-yeon, So A-rin, Park Chul-min, Kim Byung-chun and Lim Hyun-soo appear in supporting roles.

While the series has 16 episodes in total, for now, there’s only two episodes available to watch on the platform. New episodes come out every Wednesday. If you want to watch more content on Netflix, check out 10-teen dramas you can’t miss.