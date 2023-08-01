K-dramas are some of the most popular titles on Netflix. These have been some of the most recurring productions among users and there is one in particular that continues to triumph on the streaming platform.

Byeong-gyu Jo, Joon-Sang Yoo, Se-Jeong Kim, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Suk-hwan and Suk Mun are some of the most popular Asian actors, starring in this series, which has stopped releasing seasons this year.

Just a few days ago the service released the second part of the show. The first episode was released on July 29th and the second one the following day. These will be added to the catalog in the coming weeks.

The Uncanny Counter is one of the most watched series on Netflix

Gyeongiroun Somun, better known on Netflix as The Uncanny Counter, premiered its second season this weekend and has quickly made its way into the top 10 worldwide, occupying the last spot.

The story follows clerks in a noodle store by day, who are demon hunters by night. The Counters use their special abilities to hunt down evil spirits that prey on humans.