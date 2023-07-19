Thrillers and productions of South Korean origin are among the most successful titles on Netflix in recent months. Foreign films have dominated the top 10 worldwide and now it’s the turn of a suspense and horror story.

The project was directed by Hang-jun Jang, based on a screenplay he wrote himself. It first saw the light of day in 2017 and has since been a favorite in its home country, titled Gi-eok-ui bam.

Kang Ha-neul plays the main character, an extremely anxious young man who thinks he is losing his mind after terrible events happen in his close circle. Here, check out what the title is…

Forgotten is Netflix’s most watched South Korean thriller

Forgotten is the new South Korean title that has haunted Netflix users and has established itself as one of the most watched, despite having debuted in theaters during 2017. The story is set in 1997 and takes place in the streets of Seoul.

“When the young but extremely anxious student Jin-seok, his parents and his successful older brother Yoo-seok move to a new home, mysterious and frightening events begin to happen around them, unexplained events that threaten to ruin their seemingly happy lives”, describes the official synopsis.