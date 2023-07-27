Netflix: The sports comedy that has entered the global Top 10 only a day after its release

There’s a new South Korean movie that has reached the Top 10 on Netflix worldwide, just a day after it hit the platform. This time, it’s not a K-drama or a thriller, but a wholesome sport comedy that blends the best of the genre. Check out more in this article.

The film has entered the global Top 10 in the ninth spot, according to FlixPatrol, surpassing the documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ that is currently in the final spot. However, other titles such as ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘First Daughter’ or ‘What’s Your Number?’

Meanwhile, ‘Bird Box Barcelona‘ is still at number 1 in the world, with the sci-fi film ‘They Cloned Tyron’ in second place. Other new additions include the crime documentary ‘Missing: The Lucie Blackman case’ and ‘Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine.’

‘Dream,’ the Korean sports comedy that triumphs on Netflix worldwide

‘Dream’ follows a top soccer player Hong-dae, who after assaulting a journalist agrees to coach a team of homeless people to restore his reputation. However, when a documentary crew enters the picture, the team and Hong-dae must battle misconceptions about them.

The movie is inspired by the real-life Homeless World Cup events. It stars Park Seo-joon, who will appear in ‘The Marvels‘ this year. The rest of the cast includes: U, Kim Jong-soo, Ko Chang-seok, Jung Seung-kil, Lee Hyun-woo, Yang Hyun-min, Hong Won-pyo, Heo Joon-seok, Lee Ha-nee, Baek Ji-won.

The movie was directed by Lee Byeong-heon. Of course, with a heartfelt premise, it’s not surprising that it’s becoming one of the most successful films on the platform. So, don’t miss it!