If you log on X (formerly Twitter), chances are you are going to see Kevin James’ face everywhere. Since last week, a new trend has emerged thanks to a photo of the actor (posing with his hands in his pocket and a smirk) from promotional shots of his sitcom The King of Queens (1998). However, more than a meme, James has starred in many beloved comedies.

Among his best known films we can name “Hitch,” “Mall Cop,” “Zookeeper,” “Chuck & Larry,” “Grown Ups” and more. He has also appeared in dramas such as “Little Boy” and, most recently, the mystery thriller “Becky.”

If you’re looking for one of his movies that you can watch on Netflix, this sports comedy is available on the platform. Co-starring Taylor Lautner, this film is perfect for laughs and an emotional story based on real life events.

‘Home Team,’ a sports comedy with Kevin James

Directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, the movie tells the story of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who, after being suspended for a year from the NFL due to the “Bountygate” scandal, starts coaching his 12-year-old son’s football team.

The script was written by Chris Titone and Keith Blum, and the film was produced by Adam Sandler. Apart from James and Lautner, the movie also stars Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, and Tait Blum.

It was released in 2022 on Netflix, and it received mostly negative reviews from critics. However, audiences give it a 63% of approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the criticism came from the changes introduced to the real life story, making it follow “the Sandler formula.”