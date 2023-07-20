Netflix: The sports documentary that is trending again in the United States

Netflix continues to add hits to its catalog but this particular title was released in 2020 and since that time has had great seasons of success. This week it has been trending again and has been listed as one of the most watched.

The show has two seasons in total, which were led by great stars of the sport. Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, James Thomas, Irelyn Brady, Morgan Simianer and T.T. Barker are among them.

The documentary won 3 Primetime Emmy awards and garnered several other nominations, making it one of the best sports series of recent times. Here, check out which title shines in the service again…

Cheer is the sports docuseries that shines on Netflix US

Cheer debuted on the platform during 2020, but this week it has been trending again on Netflix thanks to users who have given it a new play. The title has two seasons in total and 15 episodes available.

The docuseries is about America’s most famous cheerleading school in Corsicana, Texas. We learn about the highs and lows of the girls and their efforts to win the coveted national title once again.

The production made it onto IMDb’s list of the best documentaries of 2020, where it competed with other great titles such as The Last Dance, Uncle Tom, My Octopus Teacher and Night on Earth.