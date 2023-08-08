Netflix: The spy thriller with Vin Diesel that is trending worldwide and how to watch it for free in the US

Vin Diesel is known for starring mostly in action thrillers, such as the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga. However, another one of his action movies is trending on Netflix worldwide, and you can watch it in the United States for free.

This globally trending movie was directed by D.J. Caruso, while Rich Wilkes (known for ‘The Dirt’) and F. Scott Frazier (known for ‘The Numbers Station’) wrote the screenplay.

The film is “Return of Xander Cage,” which is the third installment of the XXX saga. It follows Xander Cage, who is left for dead and abandoned after an incident but secretly returns to action for a new mission.

‘Return of Xander Cage,’ the movie you can watch for free in the US

Apart from Diesel, the rest of the cast includes Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube, Donnie Yen, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Tony Jaa.

While the title is currently the sixth most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, it isn’t available to stream on the platform. However, you can watch it for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, on Netflix US, two of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies are currently in the Top 10, according to FlixPatrol. “The Fast and the Furious,” the third film in the saga, and “Fast Five,” the fifth one, hold the sixth and seventh positions in the most-watched list, respectively.