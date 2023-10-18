Netflix: The stand-up special that is Top 4 in the US only a day after its release

While the Spooky Season usually shines the spotlight on horror movies, Netflix‘s Top 10 in the US has a new entry that’s making waves. According to FlixPatrol, this comedy special has secured the fourth spot for the most-streamed content on the platform in the country.

These kinds of specials have become increasingly popular, especially on streaming platforms. Netflix, in particular, has served as one of the strongest platforms for established and emerging comedic talents.

Now, Heather McMahan, a comedian and social media star renowned for her humorous takes on everyday life, has now taken center stage with her latest special.

‘Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had’ is trending on Netflix

Directed by Jen Zaborowski, ‘Son I Never Had’ is the first comedy special from McMahan. The title pays tribute to her late father, who passed away from cancer in December 2015, and his admiration for his daughter’s resilience during her younger years.

In the special, McMahan recalls several aspects of her personal life, including her infertility issues, her dad’s death, her days as a chubby kid, and more. Talking to Glamour, the comedian said, “At the end of the day, the joke’s always on me, and I think that’s really relatable.”

She also addressed how personal the show is, stating that this is her “first real personal exposure to the world,” and how now “it’s just going to sit at Netflix and any person in the world can watch it and criticize it.” To her, this is a very “weird feeling,” but also means that she is “privileged” to get to do this.

McMahan’s rise to fame

At 36 years old, McMahan is gaining success as a comedian. However, before that, she tried to establish a career in acting, with credits in made-for-TV movies like Bride to Maybe and Merry Ex-Mas.

However, after her father’s passing in 2015, she left Los Angeles and moved in with her mother in Atlanta. There, she started posting about life, funny stories, and highly entertaining observations on pop culture to Instagram, attracting a following of mostly millennial women.

Now, she is starting to sell out shows. Also, before landing this special, she appeared in last year’s Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival’s Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live showcase, and also had a small role in the 2021 rom-com, Love Hard.