Netflix: The stand-up that could dethrone the most watched series in the US with only two days of release

This week new titles have been added to the Netflix catalog and as many of them are sci-fi or romance, this time it was the turn of a stand-up, which is challenging the most watched series with only three days of premiere.

James Webb directed the comedy special, which starred Mark Normand. The comedian began performing shows in his hometown of New Orleans in 2006. He has been in the profession for more than 10 years.

Previously, titles such as Kevin Hart‘s Zero F**ks Given or Chris Rock: Selective Outrage shined on the streaming platform. Here, check out which production debuted on July 25 and is trending in the United States…

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts, the stand-up that occupies the top 2 on Netflix US

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts joined the catalog less than a week ago and has already become one of the favorite TV shows in the United States. It currently occupies the top 2 on Netflix, but all indications are that it will soon dethrone Sweet Magnolias as the most watched series.

“From awkward lap dances to the intimacy of letting one rip in front of a spouse, comedian Mark Normand unloads in this rapid-fire stand-up special”, describes the official synopsis of the comedian’s movie.