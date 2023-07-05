Netflix: The stand-up that is the most watched TV show on the platform in the US right now

Although The Witcher premiered its third season and quickly became Netflix‘s most watched series in the United States, it is now a stand-up that has dethroned it and taken its place in the top 1.

Ryan Polito is in charge of directing the production of the show for the streaming platform. The actor is one of the most popular comedians of the decade and was featured in several movies, such as Countdown.

Tom Segura is the face of the project and who took the stage to bring his fans and service users one of the funniest live shows of recent times. Here, check out which title dethroned Henry Cavill‘s series as the most watched in the country.

Tom Segura’s stand-up dethroned The Witcher as the most watched TV show on Netflix US

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer is the stan-up that has managed to position itself in the number 1 spot of the most watched shows on Netflix US. This means that the comedy dethroned The Witcher with Henry Cavill, having only one day of premiere.

“Tom discusses his “admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like to raise two sons, and the lessons he learnt from sharing his gummy bears with his mother at a performance in Phoenix, Arizona, in front of an energizing sold-out audience”, describes the synopsis of the show.