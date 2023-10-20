Normally, the Top 10 is filled with new releases or relatively new and original content from the platform. However, now it’s The Whole Truth, a 2021 supernatural horror movie, that has managed to secure the 10th position in the ranking of the most-watched content worldwide of Netflix.

The Thai production offers viewers a journey through all emotions. The plot is packed with drama, suspense, horror and action. This makes the title one of the best options to watch, especially during Halloween, as it will help you get into the spooky mood quite quickly.

The movie premiered on the giant two years ago and was directed by Wisit Sasanatieng, based on a screenplay written by Abishek J. Bajaj. The casting process was not too difficult, as four stars created a truly cool connection on screen and among them were Sompob Benjathikul and Steven Isarapong.

The Whole Truth ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

The Whole Truth has become the tenth most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, and according to Flix Patrol, it has gained many new viewers over the past few hours, so it could continue to climb in the Top 10 over the course of the weekend.

According to various specialized websites, the title has not only entered the most-watched list of the week but also in the list of the most successful original productions of the streaming giant at the moment. This is all thanks to the users who have made it a trend and to the members of the team, including its director Wisit Sasanatieng (Tears of the Black Tiger).

The movie has received high praise for its plot, especially for the unexpected twists it has in relation to the main characters. The cast was not chosen at random but went through a rigorous process, as they were looking for four actors who had great on-screen chemistry.

Sompob Benjathikul, Sadanont Durongkaweroj, Steven Isarapong, Sutatta Udomsilp y Klinnio Thasorn were the ones chosen to lead the story. It follows two brothers who stumble upon a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house, where horrific incidents reveal sinister secrets about their family.

What has the critic said about The Whole Truth?

It received all kinds of reviews after its release in 2021, and although the majority described the story as a bit slow, some have claimed that it eventually becomes terrifying at some point. Additionally, they praised the performances of the young lead actors who bring the brothers to life.

Archi Sengupta, a writer on the Leisure Byte blog, was one of the specialists who shared her opinion on the plot, and despite not enjoying the movie very much, she confessed, “You don’t know why you feel strange and uncomfortable, but the possibility of finding adult diapers covered in excrement under the house is very real and very terrifying at that moment”.

Karina Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror also commented on the film the same month it was added to the catalog and said it had many similarities to other Asian movies like The Grudge. She also confessed, “The core story is actually strong and has twists and turns. Unfortunately, with a runtime just over two hours, it is quite a bit too long”.