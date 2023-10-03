Ethan Hawke is, of course, one of the most accomplished actors, having starred in an array of movies of all genres. Among his fan-favorite titles we can name the ‘Before’ trilogy, ‘Training Day’ or ‘Maggie’s Plan.’ However, he has also been recognized for his many roles in horror films. And one of them is a cult-classic you can watch on Netflix.

Hawke’s latest foray into the genre was ‘The Black Phone,’ which was well-received by critics apart from being one of the box office hits in 2021. Before that, Hawke had appeared in horror thrillers such as ‘Daybreakers’ or the failed ‘Taking Lives’ (in which he starred alongside Angelina Jolie).

Meanwhile, one of his most famous horror movies is ‘The Purge,’ which is still an iconic entry of the dystopian genre. But, probably, his scary role came out in this independent horror thriller, which was inspired by ‘The Ring’ (2002) and it’s considered one of the most frightening movies ever.

‘Sinister,’ a cult horror classic you can watch on Netflix

Directed by Scott Derrickson and penned by C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson, this film features Hawke as a struggling true-crime writer whose family is thrust into danger when he stumbles upon snuff films depicting horrifying murders in their new house.

Apart from Hawke, the film stars Juliet Rylance, Fred Thompson, James Ransone, Clare Foley, and Michael Hall D’Addario. As we said, Cargill revealed that he had the idea for the film after watching ‘The Ring,’ and having a nightmare.

The movie has been praised for being genuinely scary, as well as for Hawke’s performance but for some the plot is still clichéd. It was a success at the box office, after grossing $87.7 million against its budget of $3 million.