Netflix: The suspense thriller that is Top 3 in the US just five days after its premiere

Suspense thrillers have once again become a trend on the Netflix platform, and just a few days ago, a new title of this genre was released, captivating users worldwide and now becoming one of the most-watched.

This is a title directed by Editi Effiong (Up North and Day of Destiny), who is the original creator of the story. The filmmaker also handled the screenplay adaptation for the screen, alongside Bunmi Ajakaiye (Uneven).

The movie arrived in the catalog just five days ago and already holds one of the top spots in the most-watched rankings. It has become a trend not only due to its captivating plot but also because of its star-studded cast.

The Black Book ranked No. 3 on Netflix US

The Black Book has been on Netflix for less than a week and has already managed to captivate thousands of users, not only globally but also in the United States. The movie holds a spot in the Top 3 in the American catalog.

“After his son is wrongly accused of kidnapping, a deacon who has just lost his wife takes matters into his own hands and fights a crooked police gang to clear him”, says the official synopsis, according to IMDb and Flix Patrol.

Several well-known stars make up the main cast, but the most prominent ones up to this point are Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Shaffy Bello and Kelechi Udegbe.