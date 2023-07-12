Netflix: The suspense thriller with Liam Neeson that is trending in the United States

Liam Neeson is one of the recurring stars in the thriller, suspense and action genre. His filmography includes titles such as Taken, one of his biggest hits worldwide, where he shared the screen with Maggie Grace and Famke Janssen.

Now, the 71-year-old actor is starring in one of the most popular movies on the big red N platform. Although the story first saw the light of day in 2014, this week it became a trend and one of the most watched worldwide.

Netflix owns several titles of this style and has joined forces with the star on several occasions. We will soon see the figure leading Retribution, the new action movie, directed by Nimród Antal.

A Walk Among the Tombstones, Liam Neeson’s most-watched suspense thriller on Netflix

A Walk Among the Tombstones, directed by Scott Frank and scripted by Lawrence Block, is Netflix’s most watched suspense thriller worldwide. It made it into the top 10 even though it has been almost ten years since its release.

The story follows private investigator Matthew Scudder, who is hired by a drug lord to find out who kidnapped and murdered his wife. Liam Neeson plays the title character.

Dan Stevens, David Harbour, Adam David Thompson, Razane Jammal, Astro and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson are some of the many actors that make up the cast of the action and revenge movie.