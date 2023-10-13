Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl and The Boys) and Lily Collins (Love, Rosie and Abduction) were chosen to be two of the many leads in one of the most popular thrillers of recent years, which made its big-screen debut in 2020 and now shines in Netflix‘s catalog in the United States.

It’s a film that falls into the suspense, action, and even horror genres. Although it didn’t receive many positive reviews from critics, many believe it’s a title worth revisiting due to the star-studded cast it features.

The project was directed by Vaughn Stein (World War Z and Never Let Me Go), with Matthew Kennedy (Year 2 and Canary Black) adapting the screenplay. Principal photography took place in Birmingham, Alabama, during 2019. Here, check out the trending title…

Inheritance, the suspense and horror thriller that you can watch on Netflix US

Inheritance may not have received the recognition the production team hoped for, but it has stood out in the careers of its main actors. It is currently part of Netflix‘s catalog and is one of the options to consider for a Halloween night movie.

The movie has a runtime of nearly two hours and follows the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who dies suddenly, leaving his daughter a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to destroy the family. On Rotten Tomatoes, the specialized website, it has garnered a 24% approval rating.

Initially, the main cast was going to be a bit different. The first to join the thriller were Simon Pegg and Kate Mara, but Lily Collins ended up replacing Mara in the role of Lauren Monroe. Both stars were joined by Chace Crawford, Connie Nielsen, Patrick Warburton, and other figures.