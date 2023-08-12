Netflix continues to generate new trends, and this week, several horror thrillers managed to enter the list of most-watched titles. Now, one starring Logan Marshall-Green and Freida Pinto is shining once again within the platform.

For many years, the horror genre wasn’t taken seriously or acclaimed by major award ceremonies. However, in recent times, cinematic productions of this style have gained strength within the industry.

The film, directed by Adam Salky, is suitable for audiences aged 16 and older, and it has a runtime of an hour and a half. The screenplay was written by Chris Sparling, known for being responsible for Buried and The Sea of Trees.

Intrusion is the horror thriller you can watch on Netflix

Intrusion has managed to establish itself among the most-watched movies of 2021, especially after making its significant appearance in the Netflix catalog. This week, the title has returned to trend, thanks to users from the United States.

The story follows a couple who moves to a small town, and a home invasion leaves the woman traumatized, suspecting that those around her might not be what they seem.