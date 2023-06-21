If you’re looking for a few laughs and light-hearted stories, teen comedies are always a must. While there are many new movies from the genre, there’s an old 2000’s classic that has entered Netflix’s Top 10 in the US.

Right now, Netflix is triumphing with some series of the genre, such as Season 4 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ and the first season of ‘XO, Kitty.’ But, when it comes to movies, action-genre films have been the ones that have topped the most-watched list.

Some of the films are Clint Eastwood’s The Mule or 47 Ronin with Keanu Reeves. But, despite some animated features, there’s only one comedy. So, if you want to know which one it is, don’t miss the rest of the article.

The teen comedy triumphing on Netflix US right now

According to FlixPatrol, a website which collects viewership data, ‘Accepted’ has made it into the Top 10 spot of most-watched movies in the US on Netflix. The 2006’s movie stars Justin Long, Jonah Hill and Blake Lively.

The plot follows a young man (Long), who after being rejected by all colleges he applied to, decides to open his own in an abandoned building. The film is a classic from the time, despite its poor critical reception.

Other movies in Netflix’s Top 10 in the US include Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, the documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’ and some animated films such as Angry Birds Movie, and My Little Pony: The Movie.