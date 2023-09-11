Netflix: The teen comedy that is Top 9 worldwide only ten days after its release

This week on Netflix there’s a new teen comedy that is making waves on the platform worldwide. According to their official Top 10 of non-English language movies, this Indian coming-of-age film is the Top 9 with 800,000 views only 10 days after premiering on the platform.

However, it’s not the most-watched teen comedy as “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” is still the number one movie in the world this week with 21,900,000 views worldwide, before the update on September 12.

On the other hand, the Indian film has been well received by critics. With only six reviews, the film boasts a 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the majority praising the sweetness of the plot, as well as the humor.

‘Friday Night Plan,’ the teen comedy trending on Netflix globally

‘Friday Night Plan’ is an Hindi-language film which follows two teen brothers who unite to secretly attend the biggest party of the year before their mother returns from a business trip. Its run-time is 1 hour and 46 minutes.

The movie stars Babil Khan (“Qala”), Medha Rana (“London Files”) and Juhi Chawla (“Bhoothnath”). The rest of the cast includes: Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, and Aditya Jain.

It was directed by Vatsal Neelakantan (Raees, Mirzapur), and it was co-written by Neelakantan and Sapan Verma. It was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar.