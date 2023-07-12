Netflix: The teen drama series that is trending worldwide after coming back to the platform

Teen drama series have been captured hearts of young (and not so young!) people since forever. Exploring the struggles of growing up, friendships, and coming-of-age experiences. So, it’s not surprising that many of the most popular shows include teen shows.

Whether set in high schools or small towns, teen dramas delve into the complex emotions and challenges faced by young people. Many series have been iconic for several generations such as ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘The OC’ or ‘One Tree Hill.’

On Netflix, there’s several original teen series that have captivated audiences such as ‘Never Have I Ever,’ or ‘Sex Education.’ However, a classic teen series of the 2000s has returned to the platform and has entered the Top 10 worldwide. Check out which one.

Gossip Girl is Top 5 on Netflix worldwide

It’s not surprising that one of the most-followed series of the last decade has entered the Top 10 on Netflix. ‘Gossip Girl,’ which recently returned to the platform in certain countries, is back in the fifth position of the top list of the platform.

The series, based on a series of books of the same name, stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick. It follows a group of privileged teens from a posh prep school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side whose lives revolve around the blog of the all-knowing albeit ultra-secretive Gossip Girl.

Where can I watch Gossip Girl in the US?

Sadly, Gossip Girl isn’t available on Netflix in the US. However, you can watch it on Max, where all the seasons of the original series are available, as well as the canceled reboot.