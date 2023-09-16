Netflix typically releases many new titles each week, but this time, it’s the continuation of a series for young adults that has captivated thousands of users and has become one of the most-watched shows of the week.

The first season arrived in the streaming giant’s catalog last year, and the new episodes were released in the early hours of Friday, September 15. It’s only been a day, and it’s already claimed the 8th spot in the United States.

This series is created by Josh Mapleston (Dance Academy and Ready for This) and Joanna Werner (Riot and Secret City). It’s not the first time these filmmakers have worked together; quite the opposite. Check out the title…

Surviving Summer ranked No. 8 on Netflix US

Surviving Summer made its big debut on Netflix in 2022, and fans had to wait a year for the release of its second season, which consists of a total of eight episodes.

With just one day since its release, it managed to become the eighth most-watched show in the United States. It’s competing with Band of Brothers, which is another new title that has been added to the Top 10.

The series follows the rebellious teenager Summer Torres, who is sent to live with family friends in Victoria, Australia. Despite her best efforts, Summer falls in love with the town, the people and the waves.

The cast is filled with promising young stars and those who portray the main characters are Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, Savannah La Rain, Joao Marinho, Chris Alosio and Natalie Bond.