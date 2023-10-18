There’s a new teen horror comedy show on Netflix making waves on the platform worldwide. According to FlixPatrol, the series has reached the fifth spot of the global Top 10 (and in the US) only a day after hitting the platform. Here’s all you need to know about this series.

The show stars newcomer Kaileen Angelic Chang in the lead role, with Niko Ceci, Zebastin Borjeau, Aaliyah Cinello, Ipsita Paul, Rainbow Sun Francks, Jayd Deroché, Kris Siddiqi, and Ana Araújo completing the cast.

Produced by Stephanie Betts, Angela Boudreault, Anne Loi, and Josh Scherba, the series originally aired on Canadian TV network Family Channel from May to Sept. However, now worldwide audiences have the opportunity to watch the show, created by Thomas Lynch, on Netflix.

‘I Woke Up a Vampire’ the hit teen horror series on Netflix

The series is titled ‘I Woke Up a Vampire,’ and it follows 13-year-old Carmie Henley (Chang), who discovers on her birthday that she is a “vampling,” a half human and half vampire, and with the help of her best friend Kev (Ceci), she will navigate her new status.

The show is not the first one to use the vampire mythology to appeal to teen audiences, as it follows the footsteps of very-well known franchises such as “Twilight,” “Vampire Academy,” “The Vampires Diaries” and more. Even to kids, the myth is familiar thanks to movies such as “Hotel Transylvania.”

Of course, in this case, the series goes for a more comedic side than a spooky one, as it is rated PG, being compatible with all audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, audiences have given it a 60% approval rating.

Other teen horror series and movies to watch on Netflix for Spooky Season

If you’re looking for other teen horror-comedy shows and movies to watch with all the family, Netflix has plenty of options apart from “I Woke Up A Vampire.” For example, you can watch the Family Addams-inspired “Wednesday,” with Jenna Ortega, which is also very amicable for teens, and which will return for a second season.

Meanwhile, when it comes to movies, you can try “Nightbooks,” starring Krysten Ritter. The story follows Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories, who is imprisoned by an evil young witch in her contemporary New York City apartment.

Another option is the film “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” where Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things and comedian Marlon Wayans team up as a father-daughter duo. Their mission: to join forces and put an end to a malevolent curse that brings Halloween decorations to life, unleashing chaos throughout their town.