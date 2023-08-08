Netflix: The thriller movie with Jason Statham that is trending in the US

If there’s one actor who is recognized for starring in action films, it’s Jason Statham. And now, one of his movies is among the most-watched on Netflix in the United States. Let’s find out which one.

The English actor is well-known for his appearances in several franchises such as the Transporter trilogy, the Fast & Furious series, and The Expendables saga. However, in between those projects, he has also starred in individual thriller films that have achieved commercial success.

Currently, one of these films has entered the Top 10 on Netflix US. According to FlixPatrol, the movie is currently in the ninth spot, surpassing the documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.”

The movie that’s trending on Netflix in the US is “Safe”

The synopsis of this action thriller reads: “After a former elite agent rescues a 12-year-old Chinese girl who has been abducted, they find themselves in the middle of a standoff between Triads, the Russian Mafia, and high-level corrupt New York City politicians and police.”

It’s directed by Boaz Yakin. Apart from Statham, the rest of the cast includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine Chan, Robert John Burke, Anson Mount, Reggie Lee, and Joseph Sikora.