Netflix: The thriller series that is Top 7 in the US three days after its release

This week on Netflix, there are several new additions to the Top 10. In terms of series, a Mexican thriller series has been causing a stir on the streaming platform, particularly in the US, where it currently ranks as the seventh most-watched show.

The series is based on a novel by Argentinian author Claudia Piñeiro, which was also adapted into a film in 2009 as an Argentinian-Spanish production. Now, the story returns, this time in the form of a thrilling series that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Directed by Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz, known for his work on “Road to Mars” and “Un Papá Pirata,” ‘Thursday’s Widows’ delves into a mystery that unravels the stark social hierarchy in Mexico during the early 2000s. For further details, read on.

‘Thursday’s Widows,’ a thriller series triumphing on Netflix

What is the plot of the series?

The series is narrated by Mavi Guevara, a resident of the upscale Altos de las Cascadas community and a real estate broker. Through her point of view, we are granted insight into the lives of five families: the Andrades, the Guevaras, the Scaglias, the de la Lunas, and the Maldonados, along with the well-concealed secrets they believe they’ve successfully guarded.

Every Thursday, the wives of these families convene to engage in gossip, enjoy some drinks, and slyly exchange passive-aggressive remarks, dubbing themselves the “Thursday’s Widows.”

This moniker takes on a deeper significance when three of their husbands mysteriously appear dead. The shock of this event reverberates throughout the community, with many hastily attributing it to unfortunate accidents.

However, as the Thursday’s Widows embark on their own investigation, troubling questions begin to surface regarding the true nature of these deaths, compelling them to confront the unsettling reality that perfection in Altos de las Cascadas is far from what it appears.

How many episodes are there?

The series has six episodes of 40-45 minutes each. It’s a limited series, so don’t expect a second season.

Who’s in the cast of Thursday’s Widows?

Omar Chaparro

Irene Azuela

Cassandra Ciangherotti

Juan Pablo Medina

Alfonso Bassave

Sofía Sisniega

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Mayra Hermosillo

Gerardo Trejoluna

Zuria Vega