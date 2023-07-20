Netflix: The thriller with Arnold Schwarzenegger that you can watch on the platform

Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred in multiple hits, including some of the most popular thrillers. One of his last releases on Netflix was the series Fubar, which became one of the most watched.

However, this has changed and now it is one of their thrillers that shines among the streaming giant’s users. Kim Ji-Woon (A Bittersweet Life) directed the project, based on a script written by Andrew Knauer (Castle Falls).

The star was 64 years old when he filmed the movie, giving life to the character Sheriff Ray Owens. Eleven years have passed and he has participated in 42 other titles since then, having a filmography of 130 productions so far.

The Last Stand is Netflix’s most-watched Schwarzenegger thriller

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in The Last Stand, the 2013 action thriller that is trending on Netflix and has become one of the most watched on the streaming platform worldwide.

The story follows the leader of a drug cartel who escapes from a courthouse and heads full speed to the Mexican border, where the only thing standing in his way is a sheriff and his inexperienced team.

Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville, Luis Guzman, Richard Dillard, Doug Jackson, Rodrigo Santoro and Arron Shiver are some of the actors who accompanied the Terminator star in the development of the plot.