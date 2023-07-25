Netflix: The thriller with Evan Peters based on a true story that you must see

Evan Peters has been part of the industry for many years and started gaining attention with his portrayal of Pietro Maximoff in the X-Men movies which also led to him being cast in the Marvel series, WandaVision.

However the role in which he certainly shined was the lead in Dahmer for Netflix where he embodied a real life psychopathic killer in a very convincing way. Now, it’s a 2017 thriller that has racked up multiple views in the last month.

The 36-year-old actor headed the cast of the film based on real events, which on Rotten Tomatoes reached a 67% acceptance rate from specialists. Here, check what is the story that reverberates worldwide…

The Pirates of Somalia, Evan Peters’ thriller that shines on Netfix worldwide

The Pirates of Somalia follows the story of journalist Jay Bahadur who, inspired by his idol Seymour Tolbin, decides to take up this profession, not as a graduate student but with an in-depth investigation into the phenomenon of piracy in Somalia.

The danger does not matter to this man who secures the support of the local population in the midst of a civil war by managing to interview pirates for his work. Evan Peters‘ character becomes increasingly interested in studying a Somali pirate organization.

To fulfill this dream, Jay continues his research, finding himself increasingly in danger and finally gets caught up in the maelstrom of events that end with the journalist publishing his work The Pirates of Somalia: Inside their Hidden World on which this film is based.

Although in many countries it has become a classic and one of the most watched on Netflix worldwide, this is not the case in the United States, as it is not available on the platform. This is part of the Tubi and HISTORY Vault catalog.