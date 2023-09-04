Netflix: The thriller with Florence Pugh trending in the US four days after its release

Florence Pugh has been one of the most active actors in the past few years, starring in several acclaimed movies. Her most recent work was a small role in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller “Oppenheimer,” which has been one of the highest grossing films of 2023.

Of course, Pugh is no stranger to success, as she has been nominated for an Academy Award as Best Supporting Actress for her work in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. And now, she has one of the trending movies on Netflix in the US this week.

According to website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, one of Pugh’s recent thrillers is currently the seventh most watched movie on the platform, only four days after landing on the service. Here’s all you need to know.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is trending on Netflix US

Pugh stars in “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, who also directed the film. The movie premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. However, most of the talk surrounding the film was about the alleged off-screen drama between Pugh, Styles and Wilde.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics. Pugh’s performance, along with Pine’s, enjoyed unanimous acclaim, while Wilde’s direction and the film’s production design received high praise. However, Styles’ performance and the film’s storyline generated divided opinions.

The movie follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), who reside in the seemingly perfect community of Victory. However, as cracks start to appear in this ideal facade, Alice begins encountering odd and unexplainable situations, leading her to ponder the true nature of their reality.