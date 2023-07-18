Netflix: The thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams that you can watch on the platform

There are many memorable thrillers that you can watch on Netflix, which is currently one of the studios forcing actors and writers to strike for a fair deal. Some of them are their most recent releases such as the action film Extraction 2 or the sci-fi movie Bird Box Barcelona. However, you can also find some jewels that aren’t originals of the platform.

One of them stars two of the biggest actors in Hollywood, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. Adams is known for her versatility in her roles, as she has portrayed everything from Disney princesses in ‘Enchanted’ to a scientist in “Arrival.’

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal has also shined in different genres, whether as a romantic lead, a villain in a Marvel movie or the hero of an action film. In this film, both of them portray two complicated characters immersed in a story full of intrigue.

Nocturnal Animals, a neo-noir thriller you can watch on Netflix

‘Nocturnal Animals’ (2016) is one of the best neo-noir psychological thrillers of recent years. The movie was written, directed and produced by Tom Ford, in his second feature. It’s based on the 1993 novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright.

As the narrative unfolds, we follow an art gallery owner who immerses herself in the pages of her first husband’s latest novel. Gradually, she starts noticing striking resemblances between the fictional tale and their past relationship.

The film stars Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Andrea Riseborough, and Michael Sheen. It received critical acclaim.