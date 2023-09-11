Netflix: The thriller with John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson that is Top 5 in the US

There’s a new trending movie on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol. It’s a film that stars two of the most famous and respected actors: John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, and no, it’s not “Pulp Fiction.” As the website reports, this movie is now the fifth most-watched in the US on the platform.

As we mentioned earlier, both Jackson and Travolta appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” in 1994, for which they both received Academy Awards nominations. However, since then, they have enjoyed some of the most iconic careers in Hollywood. Jackson has collaborated on more occasions with Tarantino (“Jackie Brown” and “Django Unchained”), as well as having a recurring role in the MCU as Nick Fury.

On the other hand, Travolta has also appeared in several iconic titles, from his breakthrough roles in “Saturday Night Fever” (1977) and “Grease” (1978), to action roles such as “Face/Off” (1997), the crime comedy “Get Shorty” (1995), and “Hairspray” (2007).

‘Basic,’ the military thriller with Travolta and Jackson trending in the US

“Basic” (2003), directed by John McTiernan, follows an agent working for the DEA (Travolta) who investigates the murder of a prolific army ranger cadet and his entire squad after their training exercise goes horribly wrong.

Apart from Travolta and Jackson, the ensemble cast also includes Connie Nielsen, Giovanni Ribisi, Tim Daly, Brian Van Holt, Taye Diggs, Dash Mihok, Cristián de la Fuente, Roselyn Sánchez, and Harry Connick Jr.

“Basic” received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics upon its release but has gained a following for its convoluted plot and the performances of its lead actors. And now, it’s available to watch on Netflix