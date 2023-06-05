Netflix’s original content usually makes its way to the most-watched list of the platform every week. However, sometimes the most-watched movies are productions from other studios, even old movies that captured new audiences on the streamer. That’s the case of this Mark Wahlberg thriller.

Wahlberg has built a career with many big-budget action movies such as The Perfect Storm (2000), Planet of the Apes (2001), and The Italian Job (2003), and more. However, he has also won critical acclaim for roles in dramas such as The Departed (2006) or the biopic The Fighter (2010).

But, of course, he is probably also recognized for being in comedies such as Ted (2012) or being part of the Transformers franchise. But if you’re looking for a solid solo action thriller that you can binge watch, this could be your movie.

Shooter, the second most-watched movie on Netflix right now

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, Shooter is the second most-watched film worldwide on Netflix this week. The 2007’s movie stars Wahlberg as a marksman living in exile who is coaxed back into action after learning of a plot to kill the president.

The movie also stars Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, Levon Helm, and Ned Beatty. Anthony Fuqua directed this action thriller from a script by Jonathan Lepkin. It is an adaptation of the 1993 novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter.

The film surpassed ‘Blood & Gold,’ which is third on the most-watched list worldwide. However, the number one film is still the Danish musical drama ‘A Beautiful Life,’ which stars singer Christopher.