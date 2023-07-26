Netflix: The thriller with Sandra Bullock that you can watch on the platform

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to thrillers produced by Netflix and even less to suspense and action. So it is no surprise that the actress has dazzled everyone with her performance in a movie that joined the catalog in 2021.

It was released a few years after Bird Box, the post-apocalyptic thriller he starred in alongside Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story). This week, the new movie trended because the star’s name did too.

The project was directed by Nora Fingscheidt, while Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles wrote the screenplay. Here, check out which film production has returned to shine in the service…

The Unforgivable is the Sandra Bullock thriller trending on Netflix

The Unforgivable not only premiered and quickly became one of Sandra Bullock‘s best performances, but also became one of the outstanding productions of the year. It garnered five awards and four nominations.

The story follows a woman who is released from prison (Bullock) after serving time for a violent crime and returns to a society that refuses to forgive her for her past.

Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rob Morgan, Viola Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Richard Thomas are among the stars accompanying the 59-year-old actress, who won an Oscar in 2010 for The Blind Side.