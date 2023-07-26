Netflix: The thriller with which Quentin Tarantino debuted as a director that you can watch on the platform

Although Quentin Tarantino is one of the most acclaimed and important directors in the industry, it wasn’t always that way and he had to start somewhere. However, the movie star did it with a success that still lives on in history.

He wrote the screenplay himself, but he was not alone, as it was a joint effort with Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction, Killing Zoe and Beowulf). The cast was full of great figures, who at the time were young and apprentice actors.

The title is part of the Netflix catalog and is considered one of the best in the action and thriller genre. Here, check out the title that continues to add views and fans in several countries around the world…

Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s debut film that is one of the most watched movies on Netflix

Reservoir Dogs not only hit the big screen in 1992, but also marked Quentin Tarantino‘s directorial debut and the beginning of the career of one of the world’s most popular filmmakers. Now, the title is trending on Neftlix.

Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney and Edward Bunker are some of the actors who make up the main cast, along with the director himself, who brought Mr. Brown to life.

“When a simple jewelry robbery goes horribly wrong, the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant”, describes the official synopsis.