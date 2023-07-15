Netflix: The thriller written by Angelina Jolie that is all the rage on the platform in the US

Angelina Jolie has great titles in her filmography, but many of them are not the product of her career as an actress, but of her work as a writer and producer. Many of her projects were nominated and won Oscars.

Now it is a thriller starring Sareum Srey Moch that is triumphing on one of the most important streaming giants. The story was written by the 48-year-old star, in conjunction with Loung Ung.

The film production managed to get 9 awards and 28 nominations in total, one of them being a BAFTA. Despite having debuted on the big screen during 2017, it is now back on trend on Netflix….

First They Killed My Father, the most watched thriller written by Angelina Jolie on Netflix US

First They Killed My Father is one of Angelina Jolie‘s most poignant thrillers and debuted a while ago on Netflix. This week it established itself as one of the most watched on the platform worldwide, but especially in the United States.

The story follows Loung Ung, a Cambodian writer and human rights activist who recounts the horrors she endured as a child during the rule of the deadly Khmer Rouge.

Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, Heng Dara, Mun Kimhakm, Khoun Sothea, Run Malyna, Sarun Nika and Oun Srey Neang are some of the figures who accompanied Sareum Srey Moch, who played Loung Ung in the film.