Tom Cruise has not only been the main face of Mission Impossible but has also starred in other action franchises for several years. The first installment of one of these franchises has become a trend among Netflix users.

The platform has updated its top 10 this morning and the thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie has secured a significant spot on the list. The screenplay was developed by the filmmaker himself and Lee Child, the author of the story.

Despite being packed with thrilling action scenes, the plot is brimming with suspense, drama and revenge. While it may not have been a massive success on the screen, it still managed to secure a sequel, which was released in 2016.

Jack Reacher ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Jack Reacher has become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix in various parts of the world and currently holds the 6th position in the global ranking, making it one of the most acclaimed films of the lead actor.

Despite being chosen by hundreds of users in different parts of the world, it’s a different case in the United States. This is because the title is not part of the streaming giant’s catalog but rather belongs to Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The story follows Reacher, a homicide investigator who is examining the case of a military sniper who shot five people at random. Jack sets out to personally confirm the man’s guilt, but he encounters more than he expected.

Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins, David Oyelowo, Werner Herzog, Jai Courtney and Vladimir Sizov are some of the key stars chosen to be part of the cast in the first installment of the franchise.