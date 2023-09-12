Netflix: The Top 10 Original Series to Watch on the Platform Right Now

Did you finish a series and don’t know what you can watch now? You’ve come to the right place, because here you can find the Top 10 original Netflix Series to watch on the platform right now, according to one of the most recognized film and series sites, IMDB.

How often does it occur that a series succeeds in captivating us, igniting our excitement? We binge-watch all the episodes, closely follow the developments in each season, and even form emotional connections with some of the characters while harboring disdain for others.

However, inevitably, the final episode arrives, leaving us with either no more content to consume from that series or forcing us to endure months of anticipation for a new season. To make that waiting period more tolerable, there’s nothing quite like delving into another series.

What is IMDB?

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is an online database that primarily stores information related to movies, television shows, live and broadcast events on television or the web, awards shows, specials, and video games.

This comprehensive database encompasses production crew personnel (including directors and producers), actors, television series and programs, video games, voice actors, and fictional characters featured in visual entertainment media.

What are the 10 best Netflix original series according to IMDB?

10: Mindhunter

Adapted from the book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, the series narrates the tale of two FBI agents who, during the 1970s, engage with incarcerated murderers and rapists to construct psychological profiles of criminals. Nevertheless, their superiors become apprehensive that they are becoming overly entangled with their interviewees.

According to Verne Gay of Newsday, the series is “Occasionally flat, sporadically gruesome, ‘Mindhunter’ is also potentially interesting.” This critique is one among many glowing reviews that the series has garnered.

9: The Crown

Based on Peter Morgan’s acclaimed play, “The Audience,” this series narrates the story of the last queen of England, Elizabeth II, and the intricate relationship between two of the world’s most renowned addresses: Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street. It delves into the intrigues, romances, and political maneuvers that shaped the latter half of the 20th century. With two houses, two courts, but one crown.

Spanning five seasons and a total of 50 episodes, the show delves into the political rivalries and personal intrigues that unfolded during Elizabeth II‘s reign. It also explores the delicate balance between her private and public life. The first season commences with a 25-year-old princess facing the formidable task of leading the world’s most renowned monarchy while establishing a relationship with the formidable and war-seasoned Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

8: Heartstopper

Charlie, a brilliant yet somewhat reserved openly gay youth, and Nick, a relatively charismatic rugby player, cross paths and embark on a connection that transcends friendship, challenging the prevailing prejudices within their school. This series is adapted from the webcomic created by Alice Oseman, originally published online in 2018.

7: House of Cards

The series is set in Washington, D.C., and follows the story of Frank Underwood, a Democratic congressman who, after a thwarted attempt to become Secretary of State, decides to seek revenge against all those who betrayed him. In the wake of allegations against Kevin Spacey in 2017, Netflix severed ties with the actor.

Consequently, the final season was produced without him, but Robin Wright more than holds her own in carrying the show. Season 6 continues the narrative with Claire assuming the presidency and determined to vanquish her adversaries once and for all.

6: Dark

Following the vanishing of a young man, four distraught families embark on a quest to comprehend the events, unearthing a convoluted mystery that stretches across three decades. “Dark” is a supernatural-tinged family saga situated in a German town, where two enigmatic disappearances unveil the dual lives and fractured connections among these four families.

As stated by Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times, “The essence of a story lies in the places it transports you, and this one transports you to a realm both rich and peculiar. While its components may appear conventional, its delights are unique and diverse.”

5: Stranger Things

The plot of “Stranger Things” commences with the vanishing of a young man who was riding his bicycle home, coinciding with the arrival of a mysterious girl named Eleven in the town. Eleven possesses a shaved head and formidable telekinetic powers.

As if these developments weren’t sufficiently intriguing, the series also introduces the existence of a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down World. This alternate realm is inhabited by menacing creatures seemingly eager to breach the divide and unleash chaos upon humanity.

4: Black Mirror

The series is an anthology of science fiction, mystery, and thriller narratives, employing elements of dystopia, farce, black humor, and satire to explore themes of dehumanization, society, and technology.

Each episode presents a distinct story, and the format of this series harkens back to other legendary shows like “The Twilight Zone” or “The Outer Limits.”

3: BoJack Horseman

In a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist, the series centers around the character BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett). BoJack was once the star of the 90s television comedy “Horsin’ Around.” However, after years of decline and a tumultuous personal life, he seeks to make a comeback and return to the spotlight. To achieve this, he decides to write an autobiography with the assistance of a ghostwriter, Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie).

As BoJack navigates his comeback, he must also contend with the demands of his ex-girlfriend and agent, Princess Carolyn, who is a cat. He shares his living space with Todd Chavez, his roommate, and deals with his frenemy, Mr. Peanutbutter, a Labrador dog who is in a relationship with Diane and achieved fame with a sitcom eerily similar to “Horsin’ Around.”

2: Narcos

The series centers around one of Colombia’s most influential cocaine kingpins, Pablo Escobar. Simultaneously, DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Peña are dispatched to the area with the mission to capture this dangerous leader and dismantle his operation.

The first and second seasons of Narcos depict the ascent and downfall of Pablo Escobar in the drug trade, while the third season portrays the battle against the Cali Cartel.

1: Arcane

This series is unique in the Top list as it is the only who achieves an IMDb rating of 9.0, a truly remarkable feat. Created by Ash Brannon (“Stoner Cats”), Christian Linke, and Alex Yee, it is based on the video game “League of Legends,” with the series serving as a prequel to the video game.

The narrative unfolds in two cities, Piltover and Zaun, locked in a confrontational dynamic. This rivalry gives rise to clashes between various families, including sisters Vi and Jinx, who find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict.