Netflix: The trending and most watched action drama movie on the platform

Netflix has been home to many trending movies, which have won awards several times. Now it was the turn of a story directed by Romain Gavras, the director who is dating music superstar Dua Lipa.

The French filmmaker is known for having participated in several big projects and productions. One of them is The World Is Yours (Le Monde est à toi), which is also currently available on the streaming platform.

Last year he made a drama that portrays society and its different problems, which ended up being one of the most popular thrillers. Here, check which historical action movie made it to the top 10…

Athena is Netflix’s most watched historical drama

Although Athena premiered in 2022 and was at the mythical Cannes Film Festival, it continues to be a success and is now one of the most watched movies worldwide on Netflix.

It managed to position itself within the top 10, where it competes with other great titles such as Old Henry with Tim Blake Nelson, The Silencing with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Mortal Engines with Robert Sheehan.

Dali Benssalah, Anthony Bajon, Alexis Manenti, Ouassini Embarek, Sami Slimane, Radostina Rogliano, Karim Lasmi, Mehdi Abdelhakmi, Tarek Haddaji and Guy Donald Koukissa are some of the actors that make up the main cast.

“Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos”, describes the official synopsis of the film.