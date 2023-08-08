Netflix: The trending comedy with Taraji P. Henson that is in the top 10 worldwide

Netflix refreshed its top 10 a few hours ago, and a comedy from 2019 starring Taraji P. Henson managed to make it onto the list. It currently holds the last position and is competing with titles like Shark Bait.

The film was directed by Adam Shankman and is currently among the most acclaimed of the year. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it managed to win a ReFrame award for Top 100 Grossing Narrative & Animated Features.

Tina Gordon, Peter Huyck, and Alex Gregory were responsible for carrying out the scriptwriting, which ended up in the hands of big comedy stars. Here, check out which title is the new trend…

What Men Want ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

What Men Want was released in early 2019, and while many considered it a success, others not so much. However, several Netflix users have a different opinion, as it has been categorized as one of the most-watched of the week.

It’s trending in various countries, as confirmed by Flix Patrol, except in the United States. This is not because it’s bad, but because it’s not part of the Netflix US catalog; it’s only available for purchase or rent on Prime Video.

The story follows a sports agent who is consistently overlooked by her male colleagues, until she gains the ability to hear their thoughts. Taraji P. Henson plays the lead character, Ali Davis.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield, Brian Bosworth, Tracy Morgan, Aldis Hodge, David Dunston, Kellan Lutz, Josh Brener, Kristen Ledlow, Jason Jones, Chris Witaske, Justin Alvarez, Richard Roundtree, and Kausar Mohammed are some of the actors who make up the cast.