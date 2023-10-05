Netflix: The trending drama series with Joseph Gordon-Levitt you can stream right now

With a career spanning decades, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has appeared in some iconic movies, from “10 Things I Hate About You” to “Snowden.” However, in recent years, he has also ventured into TV and directing.

In 2021, he wrote, directed, and starred in a comedy-drama series, “Mr. Corman,” on Apple TV+. It received positive reviews, boasting a 70% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

However, that’s not his latest series. One of his most recent and acclaimed acting roles was in this anthology series created for Showtime, but which you can watch on Netflix in the US and on Fubo (which offers a seven-day free trial). It’s also one of the most searched series in the US, according to Google.

‘Super Pumped,’ a drama series to watch on Netflix

“Super Pumped” is an anthology drama television series created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien. It is based on the 2019 nonfiction book of the same name by Mike Isaac. It was renewed for a second season, which will be based on a separate forthcoming book by Mike Isaac about Facebook.

The first installment, subtitled “The Battle For Uber,” centers on the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Gordon-Levitt. It dramatizes the foundation of the ride-hailing company Uber from Kalanick’s perspective, who is ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup.

Also starring Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman, and Elisabeth Shue, it premiered on Showtime in 2022. The first season, consisting of only seven episodes, received positive reviews, with a 64% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.