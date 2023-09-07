Netflix released more than four foreign titles this week, and each of them comes from a different country. One of the most popular ones is German and belongs to the crime genre.

The first season consists of a total of six episodes, each with a duration of 50 minutes. The arrival of a second season has not been confirmed yet, and it will depend on its level of success.

It was directed by Isabel Kleefeld and Julian Pörksen. The adaptation is based on the successful novel of the same name by Romy Hausmann. Two of the producers were Tom Spiess and Friederich Oetker.

Dear Child is the new German crime thriller series on Netflix

Dear Child is Netflix‘s latest addition from the German industry, and it has solidified its position as one of the latest global trends, especially among users who are fans of the genre.

“When a kidnapped woman manages to escape, investigators are confronted with the sinister explanation of an unresolved disappearance from 13 years ago”, describes the official synopsis of the new foreign show.

Justus von Dohnányi, Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Hans Löw, Sammy Schrein, Nagmeh Alaei and Christian Skibinski are some of the many German stars who have appeared in the first season.