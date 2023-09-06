Netflix has thousands of titles in its catalog, and many of them belong to the suspense, mystery and drama genres. One of them was added this morning, and it’s a foreign production from Thailand.

The first season consists of six episodes, each lasting approximately 45 minutes. Yuuki Luna (Squid Game) is one of the main actresses, alongside Davika Hoorne (Suddenly Twenty) and Patara Eksangkul (10 Years Ticket).

Several foreign titles have joined the streaming giant’s catalog this week, such as Tahir’s House from Saudi Arabia, B.O. from Brazil and Infamia from Poland. These will be competing against each other to secure a spot in the global top 10.

6ixtynin9: The Series, the new Thai trend on Netflix

6ixtynin9: The Series debuted with its first six episodes on Netflix this morning and has quickly become one of the most intriguing additions in the genre. It is estimated that it could become one of the most-watched series, earning a place in the global top 10.

The story follows Jim, a woman who, after losing her job, discovers a mysterious package at her apartment door, and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Davika Hoorne, Ploi Horwang, Thanaporn Rattanasasiwimon, Trisanu Soranun, Patara Eksangkul, Pruet Nakprad and Apivich Rinthapoln are the actors chosen to star in the first season of the new suspense series.