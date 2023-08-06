Netflix: The true-crime series that is trending worldwide only three days after its release

When it comes to their original productions, Netflix doesn’t shy away from controversy when it comes to making some of the most shocking documentaries. This time, a trending true-crime docuseries has been the latest object of criticism and fascination.

This year, some of the true-crime documentaries that have made it into the global Top 10 include ‘Missing: Dead or Alive,’ which explores several disappearances, or ‘Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case,’ which delves into the case of a girl murdered while traveling in Japan.

Another documentary that is still on the Top 10 worldwide is ‘Poisoned: The Truth About Your Food,’ which also explores some criminal prosecutions related to food poisoning. However, the new series we’re talking about explores a very mediatic case of a mysterious death.

‘The Last Hours of Mario Biondo,’ a true-crime series trending on Netflix

According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, ‘The Last Hours of Mario Biondo’ has entered the Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including the UK, Argentina, Spain and Canada.

It’s a Spanish true-crime docuseries that explores new details surrounding the death of Mario Biondo, a camera operator who was the husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva. While police maintains that it was a suicide, a decade later after the fact, his family still believes it was actually a murder.

However, the series has received heavy criticism in Spain and in other countries as it has been described as highly speculative. According to The Decider, the show doesn’t include any declarations from Sánchez Silva and presents an “unbalanced view of the case.”