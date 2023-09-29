Netflix is once again betting on its original productions, and this time it’s a title hailing from Turkey that has been captivating users for the past few hours, especially comedy enthusiasts.

The movie runs for nearly two hours and was directed by Cem Yilmaz (known for Av Mevsimi and G.O.R.A.), who also took charge of writing the screenplay and creating the story, in addition to playing the main character.

This isn’t the first time a film of this kind has managed to compete with the new American additions to the service. It is estimated that it could soon join the Top 10 globally and in the United States.

Do Not Disturb, the action comedy that shines on Netflix

Do Not Disturb has joined Netflix‘s catalog, adding to the list of foreign titles that have piqued users’ interest and becoming one of the new trends on the platform this week.

The story follows Ayzek, a ferry waiter for years, who becomes unemployed due to the pandemic and ends up finding work at a hotel on the night shift. However, who knows what will happen to him on his first night.

Cem Yilmaz, Ahsen Eroglu, Celal Kadri Kinoglu, Nilperi Şahinkaya, Özge Özberk, Bülent Şakrak, Zafer Algöz and Aziz Yanik make up the cast of the comedy genre debut.