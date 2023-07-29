New week, new Netflix ranking. As it usually happens, the streaming giant renews its worldwide top 10 and replaces what is old with some trends of the moment. This time it is a seductive Turkish series that shines in fourth place.

It is a telenovela that first saw the light of day in the first days of May this year, making it a novelty for the service. After only a few months, the series premiered its second season.

The show has eight episodes in total, so users have been playing the title non-stop and thus managed to find a good position in the list of the most watched of the moment. Here, check which Onur Güvenatam‘s title is triumphing…

The Tailor is the Turkish series in the top 4 on Netflix worldwide

The Tailor or Terzi is the most watched foreign series on the streaming platform this week worldwide. Netflix has placed the title in the number 4 spot in the top 10, competing with productions such as The Witcher.

The story follows a famous tailor who begins sewing a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée, but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Çagatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül, Olgun Şimşek, Ece Sükan, Evrim Alasya, Engin Şenkan and Berrak Tüzünataç make up the main cast of the series directed by Cem Karci.